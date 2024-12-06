Jonathan Ward News: Staying in Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Ward to the practice squad Friday.
Ward was signed to the Steelers' active roster Nov. 16, but he was waived by Pittsburgh on Wednesday after being a healthy scratch in each of the last three games. He'll stick around on the practice squad, though he's unlikely to be elevated to the active roster unless one of Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren or Cordarrelle Patterson were to miss time due to injury.
Jonathan Ward
Free Agent
