Jonathon Brooks Injury: Listed as questionable

Brooks (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, with coach Dave Canales suggesting Friday that the running back's active status will be a difficult decision, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Canales said Brooks, OLB DJ Wonnum (quad) and S Jordan Fuller (hamstring) are "making it hard on us" in reference to their Week 10 availability. The other two remain on injury lists, whereas Brooks was activated from injured reserve Wednesday to avoid the end of his 21-day practice window (and reverting to IR for the rest of the season). The rookie was a full practice participant all of last week and this week, which at least suggests he's likely to play after a Week 11 bye, if not this Sunday in Munich. The Panthers will release their inactive list about 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.