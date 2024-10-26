Jonathon Brooks Injury: Not activated for Week 8

Brooks was downgraded to out and will not be activated ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Broncos.

Brooks has practiced in limited fashion over the majority of the past two weeks, but the Panthers are being ultra cautious with the rookie second-round pick. Chuba Hubbard will once again get the majority of the work out of the backfield against, but the offense may struggle with Bryce Young back under center due to the injury to Andy Dalton (thumb).