Jonathon Brooks headshot

Jonathon Brooks Injury: On track for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that he expects Brooks (knee) to be ready to participate in OTAs and minicamp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

General manager Dan Morgan said late February that Carolina is optimistic about Brooks' recovery and his odds of contributing on offense during the 2026 campaign. A 2024 second-round pick, Brooks had his rookie debut delayed due to recovery from a right ACL tear sustained in college, and he then suited up for just two games before suffering an ACL tear in the same knee. With Rico Dowdle having moved on to Pittsburgh, Brooks faces a clear opportunity to contribute behind Chuba Hubbard if fully healthy, with AJ Dillon and Trevor Etienne representing his top competition for backfield touches.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
24 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
34 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
42 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
76 days ago