Jonathon Brooks headshot

Jonathon Brooks News: Being eased back in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 7:46pm

Brooks didn't participate in team drills during Tuesday's OTA session, Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer reports.

That said, Brooks participated in individual drills Tuesday, with his limitations characterized by coach Dave Canales as "just a rest day." Given the running back's injury history, notably two ACL tears, it's not surprising that the team is inclined to ramp up the 2024 second-rounder's workload deliberately with an eye toward ensuring he's at full strength once the regular season arrives. In terms of how Brooks has looked in OTAs, Canales noted "JB's looked great, in the run game certainly, but also in the pass game. He has a great ability to catch the ball, track it, and transition once he catches it." With Rico Dowdle now with the Steelers, Brooks -- who missed the entire 2025 season -- has an opportunity to claim a notable backfield role alongside Chuba Hubbard in 2026, provided he can stay on the field.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Why Brock Bowers is a Must on DraftKings
NFL
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Why Brock Bowers is a Must on DraftKings
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
26 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
67 days ago