Jonathon Brooks News: Being eased back in

Brooks didn't participate in team drills during Tuesday's OTA session, Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer reports.

That said, Brooks participated in individual drills Tuesday, with his limitations characterized by coach Dave Canales as "just a rest day." Given the running back's injury history, notably two ACL tears, it's not surprising that the team is inclined to ramp up the 2024 second-rounder's workload deliberately with an eye toward ensuring he's at full strength once the regular season arrives. In terms of how Brooks has looked in OTAs, Canales noted "JB's looked great, in the run game certainly, but also in the pass game. He has a great ability to catch the ball, track it, and transition once he catches it." With Rico Dowdle now with the Steelers, Brooks -- who missed the entire 2025 season -- has an opportunity to claim a notable backfield role alongside Chuba Hubbard in 2026, provided he can stay on the field.