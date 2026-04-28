Jonathon Brooks News: Fully cleared for offseason program

Brooks (knee) said Tuesday that he's been fully cleared to participate in the Panthers' offseason program, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brooks said he feels "close to 100 percent" after tearing his right ACL for the second time in Week 14 of the 2024 campaign. Brooks missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign but appears ready to contribute this season. The offseason has set up nicely for Brooks after Rico Dowdle left in free agency, leaving Brooks as the clear favorite to open the season as the RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard. AJ Dillon was signed to a minimum-level deal but has barely played over the last two seasons, and Trevor Etienne is a satellite back who mainly played special teams as a 2025 rookie.