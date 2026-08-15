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Jonathon Brooks News: Gets start in Saturday's preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 4:34pm

Brooks carried the ball three times for five yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason loss to the Bills.

After sitting out Carolina's preseason opener last week in the Hall of Fame Game, Brooks got the start Saturday while Chuba Hubbard deals with a hamstring issue. Brooks didn't make much of an impact while playing the first three possessions, but the entire first-team offense struggled to move the ball. The first running back off the board in the 2024 draft has appeared in only three NFL games so far as injuries have ruined the start of his career, but the Panthers are confident he can still contribute. Rico Dowdle averaged 16.2 touches a game last season as Hubbard's main backfield partner, but that might be a lofty goal for Brooks' volume, assuming he's able to stay on the field in 2026.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
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