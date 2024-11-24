Jonathon Brooks News: Just two carries in NFL debut

Brooks rushed twice for seven yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The 2024 second-round pick from Texas made his NFL debut in Sunday's loss but didn't see much offensive work, playing behind the NFL's fifth-leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard. Brooks' longest rush was four yards in the fourth quarter, and he will likely continue to see limited offensive snaps given Hubbard's current level of production. However, the rookie running back's role could expand as he becomes more familiar with Carolina's offense over the course of the season. Expect Brooks to serve as the Panthers' No. 2 running back in the Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.