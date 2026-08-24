Jonathon Brooks News: Possible committee with Hubbard
Coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that the Panthers will go with a committee Week 1 with Brooks and Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), provided that Hubbard is healthy, per Joe Person of the Athletic.
Hubbard logged a full practice Monday after missing time with a hamstring injury, which suddenly puts Carolina's backfield rotation back in flux. Drafters had been aggressively moving Brooks up the ADP all summer, and that movement took another leap after Hubbard was labeled week-to-week with a hamstring issue Aug. 13. Now, it appears that it will be a timeshare in the Carolina backfield, at least to begin the season. The caveat, of course, will be both backs remaining healthy by the time the season kicks off.
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