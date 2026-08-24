Jonathon Brooks headshot

Jonathon Brooks News: Possible committee with Hubbard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 24, 2026 at 11:02pm

Coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that the Panthers will go with a committee Week 1 with Brooks and Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), provided that Hubbard is healthy, per Joe Person of the Athletic.

Hubbard logged a full practice Monday after missing time with a hamstring injury, which suddenly puts Carolina's backfield rotation back in flux. Drafters had been aggressively moving Brooks up the ADP all summer, and that movement took another leap after Hubbard was labeled week-to-week with a hamstring issue Aug. 13. Now, it appears that it will be a timeshare in the Carolina backfield, at least to begin the season. The caveat, of course, will be both backs remaining healthy by the time the season kicks off.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Brooks See More
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago