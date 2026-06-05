Jonathon Cooper News: Arrested in Colorado

Cooper was arrested Thursday night and and booked into Douglas County Jail on a criminal mischief charge and a domestic violence enhancer, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Cooper has a court hearing scheduled for Monday morning. Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, the Broncos issued the following statement: "We are aware of the matter and gathering more information." Cooper signed a four-year extension with the team in November 2024 and has two seasons remaining on his contract.