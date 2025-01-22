Jonathon Cooper News: Continues to improve in 2024

Cooper tallied 58 total tackles (33 solo), including 10.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The fourth-year pro was part of one of the league's best edge-rush duos this season, as he and Nik Bonitto combined for a staggering 24 sacks -- the most of any edge-rush tandem in the NFL during the regular season. Cooper has steadily improved his sack totals in each of his last two seasons, jumping from 2.0 sacks in 2022 to 10.5 in 2024. He's become an integral part of the Broncos' defensive success and signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the team in November, keeping him a Bronco for the foreseeable future. Expect Cooper to remain a major headache for opposing quarterbacks as one of Denver's top edge rushers in 2025.