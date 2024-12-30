Jonathon Cooper News: Gets to Burrow twice Saturday

Cooper finished Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati with four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Cooper's most impactful sack came midway through the second quarter, when he sacked Joe Burrow for a three-yard loss to force a turnover on downs. Cooper is now up to a career-best 9.5 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and he'll have an opportunity to reach 10 sacks in the Broncos' regular-season finale against the Chiefs on Sunday.