Jonathon Cooper News: Inks extension with Denver
The Broncos signed Cooper to a four-year, $60 million extension over the weekend, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2021 seventh-round pick from Ohio State, Cooper was set to hit free agency after the season before inking an extension with the Broncos over the weekend. Cooper has been a disruptive pass rusher over the past two years in Denver, recording 107 total tackles, including 14.0 sacks, and forcing two fumbles across 26 regular-season appearances. He's now expected to continue serving as the Broncos' top edge rusher and remain an integral part of the team's defense for years to come.
