Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathon Cooper headshot

Jonathon Cooper News: Logs sack vs. Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Cooper recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

The 26-year-old was one of four Broncos to record a sack in Sunday's loss, bringing down Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Cooper, who just signed to a four-year, $60 million extension Nov. 4, has now totaled 41 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and forced one fumble through the Broncos' first 10 games this season. Expect the newly paid edge rusher to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.

Jonathon Cooper
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now