Jonnu Smith News: Career-high yardage total in win

Smith brought in six of eight targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Smith exceeded his previous career high in receiving yards -- set in Week 9 of last season while with the Falcons -- by one yard while also recording multiple touchdown grabs for the first time since Week 5 of the 2020 season. Smith found the end zone from one and 57 yards out in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, and his receiving yards led the Dolphins on the afternoon. The veteran tight end has now exceeded 60 receiving yards on three occasions in the last six games as he continues to hit his stride in Mike McDaniel's offense, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 12 home matchup against a vulnerable Patriots defense.