Jonnu Smith News: Catches only TD thrown for MIA

Smith had three receptions on four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland.

Smith continued his second-half surge with another strong fantasy effort Sunday. The veteran tight end inched closer to his career high of eight touchdown receptions (which he set in 2020) while padding an already impressive 79-828-7 receiving line in his first season with Miami. Smith remains a high-end play heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Jets next Sunday.