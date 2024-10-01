Jonnu Smith News: Invisible in loss to former team

Smith failed to secure his only target during Miami's 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Smith played a solid 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but he saw little usage as a pass-catcher with Tyler Huntley throwing for less than 100 yards. The Dolphins' offense will need to get back on track in Week 5 versus the Patriots in order for Smith to have any chance at a productive outing. The veteran tight end can safely be left off fantasy rosters in all but the deepest of formats until he shows some signs of consistency.