Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonnu Smith headshot

Jonnu Smith News: Invisible in loss to former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 8:41am

Smith failed to secure his only target during Miami's 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Smith played a solid 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but he saw little usage as a pass-catcher with Tyler Huntley throwing for less than 100 yards. The Dolphins' offense will need to get back on track in Week 5 versus the Patriots in order for Smith to have any chance at a productive outing. The veteran tight end can safely be left off fantasy rosters in all but the deepest of formats until he shows some signs of consistency.

Jonnu Smith
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News