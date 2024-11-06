Jonnu Smith News: Involvement on offense encouraging

Smith secured five of six targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Smith played a season-high 68 percent of offensive snaps during Miami's divisional Week 9 loss, while also recording his fourth straight game with at least six targets. His recent involvement in the passing game has been encouraging, though that's come with Jaylen Waddle less involved than usual, averaging just 24.5 receiving yards in his last four appearances. Tua Tagovailoa has historically filtered his target volume primarily through Tyreek Hill and Waddle, and if that returns to the norm, it could come at Smith's expense. Still, Smith has earned streaming fantasy consideration heading into a Monday night road game against the Rams.