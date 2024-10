Smith secured four of six targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Smith has drawn seven, eight, and six targets in his last three appearances, so despite a low yardage total in the Week 8 loss, his involvement on offense remains encouraging. With Tua Tagovailoa back under center, Miami's offense will look to continue getting back on track with a key Week 9 divisional matchup against the Bills on deck Week 9.