Jonnu Smith News: Production tanks in Pittsburgh

Smith secured 38 of 54 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games with the Steelers in 2025.

Smith posted a career-best 88-884-8 line on 111 targets with the Dolphins in 2024, but offseason contract disputes led to his being traded to Pittsburgh, where his receiving production plummeted in a run-first offense designed by Arthur Smith (now at Ohio State). It's hard to imagine a worse scenario for the 30-year-old tight end to have found himself in. The arrival of new head coach Mike McCarthy could provide a new spark on offense, but even if things change for the better, Smith may not have a path to re-emerging as a consistent fantasy contributor due to the involvement of fellow tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington (forearm). Smith has one more year under contract.