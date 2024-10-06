Jonnu Smith News: Productive in Week 5 win

Smith brought in five of eight targets for 62 yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Smith finished as the runner-up in receptions and receiving yards for the Dolphins while also tying Jaylen Waddle for second in targets. The veteran tight end had been held without a catch in his first game playing with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback in Week 6, but Smith's resurgence Sunday featured a new season high in receiving yardage. Smith will likely get at least one more game with Huntley when Miami visits the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20 following a Week 6 bye.