Jonnu Smith News: Released by Pittsburgh

The Steelers released Smith on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following a career year with the Dolphins in 2024 in which he caught 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, Smith was reunited with OC Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh via trade last offseason. Despite the familiarity, Smith found himself in a three- and four-way committee at tight end with the Steelers and never seemed to gel with Aaron Rodgers. Across 17 regular-season games, Smith caught just 38 of 54 targets for 222 yards and two scores. He'll certainly be looking for a team with a less crowded depth chart. The move saves Pittsburgh $7 million against the salary cap.