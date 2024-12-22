Fantasy Football
Jonnu Smith headshot

Jonnu Smith News: Sets franchise records Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 7:33pm

Smith pulled in all six of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 29-17 win over San Francisco.

Smith put together another solid fantasy line Sunday, especially for those in PPR formats. More notably, the 28-year-old set new single-season franchise records in receptions (76) and receiving yards (802) from the tight end position in his first season with the Dolphins, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Smith has been a revelation for both Miami and fantasy managers in 2024, making him a strong play against the Browns next Sunday.

Jonnu Smith
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
