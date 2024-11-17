Fantasy Football
Jordan Addison Injury: Dealing with cramps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Addison is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Tennessee due to cramps, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit early in the fourth quarter, Addison hauled in three of eight targets for 61 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Nailor, Trent Sherfield and Brandon Powell are the healthy wide receivers aside from premier option Justin Jefferson with Addison sidelined.

