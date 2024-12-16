Jordan Addison News: Co-leads team in catches

Addison secured seven of nine targets for 63 yards in the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Addison tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions on the night while checking in second behind his teammate in both receiving yards and targets. The talented second-year wideout got off to a hot start, as four of his catches came during two first-half possessions. Addison has logged 21 targets over his last two games and parlayed them into 196 receiving yards heading into a Week 16 road battle against the Seahawks where he should be busy once again.