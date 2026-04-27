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Jordan Addison News: Fifth-year option made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Vikings exercised Addison's fifth-year option Monday.

Vikings EVP of football operations Rob Brzezinski said last month that the team would be making this move, and it's now official. Addison will earn $18 million in 2027 as a result. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Addison has shown flashes of big-time playmaking ability during his first three seasons, but he was also a victim of extremely poor quarterback play during the 2025 campaign. With Kyler Murray now in town to compete with J.J. McCarthy (hand), the Vikings are banking on more competency under center, which should obviously help Justin Jefferson and Addison produce better numbers in the box score.

Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
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