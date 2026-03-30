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Jordan Addison News: Fifth year option to be exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 2:24pm

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski noted Monday that the Vikings plan to exercise the fifth-year option on Addison's rookie contract.

Once they do so, Addison -- who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- would remain under contract with the Vikings through the 2027 season. In 14 regular-season games in 2025, the 24-year-old compiled a 42-610-3 line on 79 targets while working alongside top WR Justin Jefferson. QB consistency was an issue that impacted the duo's production last year, but the signing of Kyler Murray (formerly of the Cardinals) earlier this month could lead to an uptick in Addison's 2026 upside, should Murray earn the starting job over J.J. McCarthy, and in the process engineer a bounce-back effort following his change of scenery.

Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
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