Jordan Addison News: Four grabs against Cards

Addison caught four of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

The second-year wideout did most of his damage early as Justin Jefferson faced his usual double and triple teams, but by the end of the day Addison was comfortably second on the Vikings in catches and receiving yards. Addison has seen at least five targets in five straight games, posting a 22-344-3 line on 33 targets over that stretch, and he'll look to stay productive in Week 14 against the Falcons.