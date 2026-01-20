With the charge being dropped, Addison is unlikely to face any discipline from the NFL. Addison has now had three brushes with the law since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2023, as he previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge related to a July 2023 incident and was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2024. When available, the 23-year-old wideout has been in a complementary role behind No. 1 receiver Justin Jefferson, but Addison's off-field issues could play a part in whether Minnesota decides to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this spring. If exercised, the team option is expected to fully guarantee Addison around $17.5 million for the 2027 season, per OverTheCap.com.