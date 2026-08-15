Jordan Addison News: Good to go in preseason opener
Addison (thumb) caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants.
The fourth-year wideout jammed his thumb early in training camp, but Addison was out there with the starters to begin the Vikings' preseason opener and hauled in his only look from new starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Addison has yet to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and has seen his numbers steadily decline since a strong rookie campaign in 2023, but he could be headed for a rebound with Murray under center and Justin Jefferson still on hand to command attention from opposition secondaries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Addison See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver ConundrumYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your LeagueYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Addison See More