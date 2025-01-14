Jordan Addison News: Held quiet in wild-card loss

Addison recorded three catches for 29 yards on eight targets in Monday's 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams.

Though he and the Vikings went out of the playoffs with a whimper, Addison turned in a strong sophomore campaign. He finished the regular season with 63 catches on 99 targets for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while adding three carries for 20 yards and an additional score. On a per-game basis, Addison's production was nearly identical in comparison to his rookie season -- he played in two fewer games in 2024 and finished with seven fewer catches, 36 fewer yards and one less receiving touchdown. Addison has proven himself as a productive No. 2 wideout behind star receiver Justin Jefferson, and Addison is set to continue in that role next season in what will be the third year of his rookie contract. The Vikings' quarterback situation in 2025 isn't yet settled, however. Incumbent starter Sam Darnold is heading into unrestricted free agency, and if he departs, Minnesota could turn to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (knee) under center.