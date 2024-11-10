Jordan Addison News: Held quiet in win

Addison recorded two receptions on five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Addison's struggles to command targets, as he's now surpassed five targets in only one of seven games this season. That's led to disappointing results which continued Sunday, as he was targeted deep down the field on a few occasions but managed to translate that into receptions of only 21 and four yards. Addison has more than 50 receiving yards in just two contests on the campaign, making him an unreliable fantasy option that is primarily dependent on big plays to produce.