Jordan Addison headshot

Jordan Addison News: Nabs TD on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:37pm

Addison corralled all five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts. He added one rushing attempt for nine yards.

The 22-year-old scored a touchdown for the first time since Week 4, helping bolster what has been a disappointing first half of the season. Addison's low-end production limits his fantasy value to deeper formats for next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.

Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
