Jordan Addison News: Nabs TD on SNF
Addison corralled all five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts. He added one rushing attempt for nine yards.
The 22-year-old scored a touchdown for the first time since Week 4, helping bolster what has been a disappointing first half of the season. Addison's low-end production limits his fantasy value to deeper formats for next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.
