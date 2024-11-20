Jordan Addison News: Past cramping from Sunday

Addison (leg) wasn't listed on the Vikings' first Week 12 injury report Wednesday.

Addison suffered from cramps in one of his legs during the fourth quarter this past Sunday at Tennessee, which didn't allow him to continue. He thus finished the Week 11 win with three catches (on eight targets) for 61 yards and one touchdown on a 60 percent snap share. With the issue now in the rearview mirror, though, Addison is good to go ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago.