Jordan Addison News: Struggles against Jets

Addison recorded three receptions on eight targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets.

The short-term outcome wasn't positive for Addison, as he averaged an abysmal 4.5 yards per target. However, he became a more significant part of the offensive game plan by tallying a season-high eight targets. The Vikings will head into a Week 6 bye, but Addison should have a significant role in a pivotal Week 7 matchup in a divisional showdown with the Lions.