Akins was untargeted over five snaps in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia in Week 6.

David Njoku finally stayed healthy for a full game, an event that was expected to limit Akins' involvement, but his severely reduced snap count was surprising. Geoff Swaim, a free agent that was added to the practice squad after Week 1 and eventually signed to the active roster, had the second-most snaps (19) behind Njoku's 42.