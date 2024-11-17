Jordan Akins News: Four targets in loss

Akins caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11.

Akins was caught up in an offense that finished with 47 passing attempts. It was the third consecutive week the Browns have aired it out more than 40 times and the second straight week with four targets for Akins, who has four red-zone targets this season. He's not about to challenge the team's top targets, but all that volume could lead to a red-zone score.