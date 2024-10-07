Jordan Akins News: Grabs first TD since 2022

Akins caught three of three targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders in Week 5.

Akins caught a 10-yard, garbage-time touchdown to wrap up Cleveland's scoring, his first touchdown catch since 2022 when he was with the Texans. It was his first red-zone look of the season. As anticipated, Akins' playing time initially took a hit (20 snaps) with the return of David Njoku, but Njoku left the game with a knee injury and is expected to undergo an MRI, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Akins could be headed for a bigger role again in Week 6 against the Eagles.