Jordan Akins News: One target in win

Akins failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8.

Akins, who played 15 snaps (22 percent share), had a bit role in Cleveland's first game following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The tight end's usage had more to do with David Njoku being fully healthy than which quarterback is in the game, but Week 8 was a significant drop-off for Akins, who had four catches for 42 yards last week, including a 21-yard reception. Geoff Swaim, the other tight end competing for scraps behind Njoku, caught his lone target and was on the field for 21 snaps.