Jordan Akins News: Resuming backup role

Akins will be the top backup in Sunday's game against the Eagles, as starter David Njoku (knee, ankle) no longer has an injury designation on the Browns' injury report.

Njoku, who aggravated an ankle injury and sustained a knee injury last week and has yet to play a complete game in 2024, will resume his normal role as Cleveland's top tight end. When Njoku's been unavailable, Akins has been forced into a larger role, including that of the top tight end in three of five games thus far, and has led the team's tight ends in snaps in four of five games. Akins has 12 catches on 17 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown.