Jordan Akins News: Set for expanded role

With David Njoku (knee) ruled out, Akins is expected to play an expanded offensive role Sunday against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Njoku sidelined in Week 15, Akins narrowly out-snapped Blake Whiteheart 33 to 23, but it was Akins who ran 25 routes to Whiteheart's seven in the pass game. Akins turned four targets into a 3-30-0 receiving line as the Browns' second-leading receiver in that contest. Akins is merely a desperation fantasy play at the tight end position in Week 17.