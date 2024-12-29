Fantasy Football
Jordan Akins headshot

Jordan Akins News: Strong PPR output in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Akins brought in six of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Akins did a bang-up job filling in for injured starting tight end David Njoku (knee) in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The veteran backup finished with a season-high 49 yards while setting another season best in receptions (six). If Njoku is unable to suit up against the Jets next Sunday, then Akins would make a formidable PPR option in Week 18.

Jordan Akins
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
