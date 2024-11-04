Jordan Akins News: Three catches in loss

Akins caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

After a one-target performance a week ago, Akins saw a modest increase in attention Sunday. He was on the field for 25 snaps, the most since David Njoku returned from injury, but there's no reason to believe the increase is anything more than a random one-game blip. The loss dropped the Browns to 2-7 as they enter a bye week, and the club may start preparing and developing for 2025. The 32-year-old Akins, in the final year of his contract, is likely not part of the organization's future.