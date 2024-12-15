Jordan Akins News: Three catches sans Njoku

Akins secured three of four targets for 30 yards in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Akins was a distant second in receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Jeudy on a day when the Browns were afflicted with mostly ineffective quarterback play. The veteran tight end did do a serviceable job while drawing the start in place of the absent David Njoku (hamstring), but Akins holds only modest fantasy value even if he remains in the top role for a Week 16 road matchup against the Bengals.