Jordan Battle News: Bungles near-touchdown play Sunday

Battle recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 37-27 win at Tennessee.

Late in the third quarter, Battle scooped up a Tony Pollard fumble in the backfield at Cincinnati's 39-yard line. 60 yards later, there was nothing between Battle and the first touchdown of his career, but he inexplicably lost his handle on the ball just before crossing the goal line and lost a fumble of his own to give possession back to the Titans. He'll be hoping to stay off the blooper reel in Week 16 versus the Browns.