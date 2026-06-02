Jordan Colbert Injury: Let go by Dolphins
The Dolphins waived Colbert (neck) with a failed physical designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Colbert suffering a neck injury that landed him on Miami's injured reserve last November, and evidently the defensive back isn't ready to resume action at this stage. The 26-year-old will look to find an opportunity with another team, once he re-proves his health.
Jordan Colbert
Free Agent
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