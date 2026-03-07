Jordan Davis headshot

Jordan Davis News: Gets massive three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Davis and the Eagles agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension Saturday that includes $65 million guaranteed, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Per ESPN, the deal makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, and it ensures that he'll be with the Eagles through the 2029 season. The 2022 first-rounder is coming off the most productive season of his four-year NFL career, finishing with 72 tackles (34 solo), including 4.5 sacks and six pass defenses over 17 regular-season games.

Jordan Davis
Philadelphia Eagles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Davis
