Jordan Davis News: Gets massive three-year extension
Davis and the Eagles agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension Saturday that includes $65 million guaranteed, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Per ESPN, the deal makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, and it ensures that he'll be with the Eagles through the 2029 season. The 2022 first-rounder is coming off the most productive season of his four-year NFL career, finishing with 72 tackles (34 solo), including 4.5 sacks and six pass defenses over 17 regular-season games.
