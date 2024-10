Elliott (ankle) is considered day-to-day after being injured in Sunday's win over New England, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Elliott got the start up front on San Francisco's defensive line against the Patriots, logging 14 snaps before exiting with the injury in the first half. Kevin Givens and Maliek Collins led the position group in playing time following Elliott's departure. On the year, Elliott has two tackles (two solo) and one QB hit.