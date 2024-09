Jordan Elliott Injury: Injures foot in practice

Elliott (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Elliott injured his foot during Thursday's practice session and was carted off the field, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. It's not clear how severe the injury is, but Friday's final practice report will provide clarity on Elliot's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots.