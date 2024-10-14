Jordan Elliott Injury: Logs individual work Monday

Elliott (knee) was spotted working on the side of 49ers' practice Monday, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Elliott was expected to return to practice this week after sustaining a knee injury in San Francisco's Week 5 loss to the Cardinals. The Missouri product has recorded 16 total tackles across five games with the 49ers this season, and he's expected to serve as one of the team's top defensive tackles once he's fully past his knee injury.